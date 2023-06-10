Pencak Silat Championship concludes in South Kashmir

Srinagar: The Pencak Silat Championship concluded in district Shopian today. The event was organised by J&K Pencak Silat Association in association with J&K Sports Council.
The two-day championship commenced on June 9 and was held at Cambridge Noorani Educational Institution Nagbal Shopian. Around 200 athletes participated in the two-day championship during which competitions for all age groups were held. The championship is also aimed at scouting the best players from the district who can represent the district in other competitions slated throughout this year.
Meanwhile, eight trainees from Khelo India Hockey Centre Poonch which includes five girls have been selected for 66th National School Games to be held in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The Lawn Tennis activities at MA. The stadium sports complex in Jammu has been revived.
Many children throng the refurbished facility from dawn to dusk. The hustle and bustle of kids has also ensured that the presence of parents thrilled to hit the ball across the court and jump with the spongy bounce of the ball, elders too seem to enjoy the thrilling challenge at the newly set up facility.
One of the parents, Mohit Khajuria speaking to the desk said that Lawn Tennis is one of the major sports played across the globe and if kids pick up the sport early, we may have a representation from the J&K too while pointing to his seven years old daughter.
Mohit wants his daughter to emulate Sania Mirza and reach the highest pedestal. He also went on to add that the scenes like this only exculpate the fact that expansion in sports infrastructure coupled with incentivizing sports has brought a palpable change in the sports ecosystem of J&K.
Meanwhile, selection trials for 6th Youth Men National Boxing Championship to be held in Gantok Sikkim, were conducted in M.A Stadium Jammu today.
The General Secretary, Rajan Sharma along with other members of the J&K Boxing Association besides the monitoring committee from Sports Council headed by Sports Officer Ashok Singh Jamwal were also present during the screening.
Following the selection of its two lads in the zonal selection cum coaching camp for U-16 National team last week, there has been a surge in the football school classes conducted on weekends conducted by Sports Council Football Academy at TRC Astroturf. Pertinently the school runs special classes for young kids among whom the best graduate through certain levels. The high-performance centre like Sports Council Football Academy is to provide training to scouted talent and put them through rigorous coaching and training.