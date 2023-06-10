Pencak Silat Championship concludes in South Kashmir

Many children throng the refurbished facility from dawn to dusk. The hustle and bustle of kids has also ensured that the presence of parents thrilled to hit the ball across the court and jump with the spongy bounce of the ball, elders too seem to enjoy the thrilling challenge at the newly set up facility.

One of the parents, Mohit Khajuria speaking to the desk said that Lawn Tennis is one of the major sports played across the globe and if kids pick up the sport early, we may have a representation from the J&K too while pointing to his seven years old daughter.

Mohit wants his daughter to emulate Sania Mirza and reach the highest pedestal. He also went on to add that the scenes like this only exculpate the fact that expansion in sports infrastructure coupled with incentivizing sports has brought a palpable change in the sports ecosystem of J&K.

Meanwhile, selection trials for 6th Youth Men National Boxing Championship to be held in Gantok Sikkim, were conducted in M.A Stadium Jammu today.

The General Secretary, Rajan Sharma along with other members of the J&K Boxing Association besides the monitoring committee from Sports Council headed by Sports Officer Ashok Singh Jamwal were also present during the screening.