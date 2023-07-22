Pir Panjal Premier League concludes
Baramulla, July 22: The Bella Salamabad cricket ground in Boniyar, Baramulla came alive with cricket fervour as the final match of the Pir Panjal Premier League unfolded on Saturday.
The much-awaited match between Boniyar Cricket Club (BCC) and United States Cricket Club (USCC) Chandanwari turned out to be an absolute nail-biter, ending in a thrilling tie, leaving spectators on the edge of their seats.
With both teams scoring an equal 157 runs in the allotted 15 overs, excitement and curiosity were at an all-time high among the locals from nearby villages and the students of Army Goodwill School Boniyar, who had gathered to witness the pinnacle of the premier league.
The picturesque Bella stadium, surrounded by green forests and the mountains, echoed with cheers and support as the first ball of the super over was bowled.
In the decisive super over, BCC managed to score 20 runs, while USCC fell short, only reaching 12 runs. With this victory, BCC clinched the title of the Pir Panjal Premier League and was awarded a cash prize of Rs 15,000 along with the coveted cup, while the runner-up team, USCC, was felicitated with a cash prize of Rs 10,000 and a runner-up cup.
The Player of the Tournament was also honoured with a reward of Rs 3000 for his exceptional performance throughout the league.
The 24-day long cricket tournament, organized by the Army unit stationed in Boniyar Tehsil of Baramulla district, witnessed the participation of 64 teams, comprising a total of 960 young players from Uri, Boniyar, and Baramulla.
The cricket ground reverberated with thrilling matches daily, showcasing the passion and dedication of the participants.
The Pir Panjal Premier League set a remarkable record for the highest number of participating teams from Boniyar Tehsil, making it a resounding success in promoting sportsmanship and unity within the local community.
Retired Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Ali Mohammad Magrey, graced the event as the Chief Guest, while Major General Rajesh Sethi, GoC Dagger Division, served as the chief host for the event.
In his address, Ali Muhammad Magrey lauded the efforts of the Indian Army in organizing the mega tournament and stressed the importance of promoting a healthier lifestyle among the locals.
“The success of the Pir Panjal Premier League stands as a testament to the Indian Army's ongoing commitment to community engagement and nurturing a healthier and more united society,” he said.
Major General Rajesh Sethi, GoC 19 Infantry Division, commended the conducting Army unit and the players for their unwavering dedication and passion for the Pir Panjal Premier League, highlighting the lasting impact it has left by fostering unity and promoting a healthier society.
“The collective efforts have showcased the true spirit of sportsmanship and strengthened the bond within the community,” he said.