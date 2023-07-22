Pir Panjal Premier League concludes

The much-awaited match between Boniyar Cricket Club (BCC) and United States Cricket Club (USCC) Chandanwari turned out to be an absolute nail-biter, ending in a thrilling tie, leaving spectators on the edge of their seats.

With both teams scoring an equal 157 runs in the allotted 15 overs, excitement and curiosity were at an all-time high among the locals from nearby villages and the students of Army Goodwill School Boniyar, who had gathered to witness the pinnacle of the premier league.