Pir Panjal trekking expedition concludes at Ukhral

Ramban: Indian Army, in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department and Leaf Monkey Hiking Club successfully concluded a three-day trekking expedition on the Pir Panjal Range of Ramban district.

A statement said that sixteen trekkers from different walks of life participated. J&K government representatives, school kids and locals congregated at Government Degree College Ukhral to welcome the successful team and add charm to the event.

These trekkers moved a distance of 19 kms with height variations from 2300 mtr to 4000 mtr. The team successfully submitted the second-highest peak (Hansraj Top) on the Pir Panjal Range in Ramban District, the statement said.