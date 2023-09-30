Pir Panjal trekking expedition concludes at Ukhral

Ramban: Indian Army, in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department and Leaf Monkey Hiking Club successfully concluded a three-day trekking expedition on the Pir Panjal Range of Ramban district.
A statement said that sixteen trekkers from different walks of life participated. J&K government representatives, school kids and locals congregated at Government Degree College Ukhral to welcome the successful team and add charm to the event.
These trekkers moved a distance of 19 kms with height variations from 2300 mtr to 4000 mtr. The team successfully submitted the second-highest peak (Hansraj Top) on the Pir Panjal Range in Ramban District, the statement said.
The trek was cordially supported and encouraged by locals in the high hilly region of Pogal tehsil.
The trek highlighted the picturesque Pogal Valley and traversed unexplored meadows, lakes, waterfalls, and jagged peaks of the majestic Pir Panjal Ranges.
The participants also interacted with the local youth to showcase patriotism, women empowerment, and self-employment.
On the conclusion ceremony, SDM Ramsoo, and Ghanshyam Basotra felicitated the participants and media.
The event is aimed at promoting adventure tourism, which has received an impetus due to the return of normalcy in the region and the various developmental changes.