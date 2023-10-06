Pirpanjal Adventure Club expands horizons with football debut

Srinagar, Oct 6: In a significant stride towards diversifying their activities, Pirpanjal Adventure Club, a pioneering trekking-based adventure club in Uri, unveiled their new Football Jersey today.
A statement said that established five years ago, the club's initial aim was to boost tourism in Sub Division Uri. Through unwavering dedication and tireless efforts, they have successfully transformed Uri into a bustling tourist hub, drawing visitors from Kashmir and across the globe.
“Whether it's a visit to Kaman post, embarking on a trek, or exploring picturesque waterfalls, Uri's tourism potential is boundless, and its journey has only just begun.”