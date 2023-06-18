PM Modi lauds athlete Murali Sreeshankar in Mann ki Baat

"Friends, earlier there used to be a time when we used to come to know about international events, but, often there was no mention of India in them. But, today, I am just mentioning the successes of the past few weeks, even then the list becomes so long. This is the real strength of our youth. There are many such sports and competitions, where today, for the first time, India is making her presence felt. For example, in the long jump, Sreeshankar Murali has won a bronze for the country in a prestigious event like the Paris Diamond League," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 102nd episode of 'Mann ki Baat'. India's Murali Sreeshankar finished third in the men's long jump event with an impressive attempt of 8.09m at the Paris Diamond League 2023 athletics in France. Murali Sreeshankar's third try resulted in his best leap.

The 8.09m effort placed him second, just behind Greece's reigning Olympic and Diamond League champion Miltiadis Tentoglou, who won the Paris Diamond League with an 8.13m jump.