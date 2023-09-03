PM Modi lauds Indian Men’s Hockey team for winning Hockey5s Asia Cup

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Men's Hockey team for their successful campaign in the Hockey5s Asia Cup.

The Indian men's hockey team was crowned champions at the inaugural Men's Hockey5s Asia Cup on Saturday, defeating Pakistan in a penalty shootout in the final. The teams were locked at 4 goals apiece at the final hooter before India prevailed 2-0 in the penalties. The event serves as Asia's qualifying tournament for the FIH Men's Hockey 5s World Cup in Oman next year. PM Modi lauded the "unwavering dedication" of the Indian players and congratulated them on securing a place in the Hockey5s World Cup in Oman next year.

"Champions at the Hockey5s Asia Cup! Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey Team on a phenomenal victory. It is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our players and with this win, we have also secured our spot at the Hockey5s World Cup in Oman next year. The grit and determination of our players continue to inspire our nation," PM Modi wrote in his tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter.