PM Modi to inaugurate National Games in Goa today

Panaji, Oct 25: The 37th National Games will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 26 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Fatorda, South Goa.
Around twelve thousand people, including five thousand students, are expected to witness the event.
The games began in Goa with the ‘Badminton tournament’ on October 19, however, the formal inauguration of national games will take place on Thursday.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik, and Goa Sports Minister Govind Gaude will also be present on the occasion.
Sawant said that the inaugural programme will be full of performances by singers and other performers.
He said that noted singers Hema Sardesai and Sukhwinder Singh will perform on the occasion.
“Besides this, around 600 artists will perform a national integration programme in the stadium,” he said.
Around 43 sporting disciplines, including five indigenous sports -- Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Gatka, Lagori and Yoga -- will be showcased during the National Games.
The event will be held across 28 venues in Panaji, Mapusa, Margao, Colva, Vasco and Ponda, and witness the participation of around 10,806 athletes, 49 per cent of them being women.