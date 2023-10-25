PM Modi to inaugurate National Games in Goa today

Around twelve thousand people, including five thousand students, are expected to witness the event.

The games began in Goa with the ‘Badminton tournament’ on October 19, however, the formal inauguration of national games will take place on Thursday.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik, and Goa Sports Minister Govind Gaude will also be present on the occasion.