PM Modi to interact with Asian Games contingent

PM Modi will interact with the athletes at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday (October 10) at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi.

India won its highest-ever medals tally of 107 medals, including 28 gold medals in the Asian Games 2022.

The programme will be attended by the athletes of the Indian contingent for the Asian Games, their coaches, officials from the Indian Olympic Association, representatives of national sports federations, and officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.