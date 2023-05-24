PM Modi to kick off 3rdKhelo India University Games virtually in Lucknow

Lucknow, May 24: The Khelo India University Games 2023 (KIUG) will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister NarendraModi in virtual mode, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet the players on this historic occasion in Lucknow on May 25, the press release said.
Uttar Pradesh is all set to host its biggest sporting event to date at BBD University. Over 4,000 athletes and over 200 universities will represent 21 sports in this 10-day event. The event will conclude on June 3 at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi.
Based on the number of young players, this is going to be the biggest event of the state, hence, it is being called the ‘Mahakumbh’ of sports, the official statement said.
On this occasion, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of State for Sports NisithPramanik and all the ministers and officials of the state will be present. Famous singer KailashKher will also perform at the launch event.
Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022 will be held in four cities (Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and GautamBudh Nagar) of Uttar Pradesh.
Besides the state capital, shooting competitions will also be organized in New Delhi.
As per the schedule, Lucknow will host 12 sports events (Archery, Judo, Mallakhamb, Volleyball, Fencing, Badminton, Table Tennis, Rugby, Athletics, Hockey, Football) at eight venues.
GautamBudh Nagar (Noida) will host five sports events (Basketball, Kabaddi, Boxing, Swimming and Weightlifting) at three venues.
IIT-BHU, Varanasi will host two sports (Wrestling and Yoga), while Gorakhpur and Delhi will organize rowing and shooting events respectively. Rowing has been included in these games for the first time.
On May 5, the torch (Mashaal) of the games, which departed from Lucknow, travelled a distance of 8,948 kilometres, passing through 75 districts of the state, and returned to Lucknow on Wednesday, it added.