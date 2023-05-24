PM Modi to kick off 3rdKhelo India University Games virtually in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh is all set to host its biggest sporting event to date at BBD University. Over 4,000 athletes and over 200 universities will represent 21 sports in this 10-day event. The event will conclude on June 3 at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi.

Based on the number of young players, this is going to be the biggest event of the state, hence, it is being called the ‘Mahakumbh’ of sports, the official statement said.