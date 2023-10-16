PM welcomes inclusion of cricket in LA Olympics 2028

Srinagar: Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, extended a warm welcome to the inclusion of several sports, including cricket, in the Los Angeles Olympic Games of 2028.

This news marks a momentous occasion, particularly for the cricket-loving nation of India, and underlines the increasing global allure of the sport.

Taking to his social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his elation, stating, "Absolutely delighted that baseball-softball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse, and squash will feature in @LA28. This is great news for sportspersons. As a cricket-loving nation, we especially welcome the inclusion of cricket, reflecting the rising global popularity of this wonderful sport."

The inclusion of these sports in the 2028 Olympics is not only a cause for celebration among athletes but also a testament to the evolving landscape of the international sports arena. Cricket, known for its passionate following in India and around the world, has garnered increasing recognition as a global sport.