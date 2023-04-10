Police distribute sports kits among youth in Shopian

Srinagar, Apr 10: Continuing its efforts to promote positive engagements of youth in sports activities as well as to build good Police-Public relations, SSP ShopianTanushree under the aegis of Civic Action Programme distributed cricket kits among the youth of the district at DPL Shopian.
While interacting with the youth, SSP Shopian said that everyone should take up sports as it helps to boost self-confidence, concentration, and physical and mental health.
She also stated that youth should make optimum use of sports and channel their energy in the right direction through sports activities. She further stressed to the youth to participate in sports and to shun drugs for a healthy society.
Moreover, lectures on drug de-addiction were also delivered by various dignitaries. At the end of the event, some cultural activities were also carried out in order to promote the culture of the valley in general and particularly in District Shopian.
Community members especially the youth have shown extraordinary enthusiasm and applauded the role of the Police for arranging & providing such facilities in order to boost their morale.