Police felicitates woman powerlifting national champion in Budgam

Srinagar June 10: Police in Budgam today felicitated the Powerlifting Champion Adeela Shafiq for winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals in various Powerlifting competitions at national level in order to boost her morale and encourage sports activities among the youth of district.
As per a police spokesman, the felicitation ceremony was held at District Police Headquarters Budgam where SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem congratulated the powerlifting champion for her feat and her performance in various District, State and National level Women's Powerlifting Championships. DySP Hqrs Budgam, DySP DAR DPL Budgam and other officers also appreciated the Woman Powerlifting Champion and said that her success would inspire other women to get actively involved in sports activities.
SSP Budgam also lauded her contribution for bringing positive changes in society and added that it is important that women get involved in sports activities for betterment of the society which would be an important step towards women empowerment.
Notably, Adeela got selected in the month of April-2022 for National Powerlifting Championship at Allepy Kerala where she secured one Gold, 2 Silver and a Bronze medal.
Later, SSP Budgam presented a memento and appreciation letter to the Woman Powerlifting Champion as a token of appreciation.