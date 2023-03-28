Police football tournament concludes in Kangan

Kangan, Mar 28: The Volleyball tournament organised by Ganderbal Police under Civic Action Program concluded here at Kangan with a Grand Finale between Chuttergul and Margund, which was won by Chuttergul by 2:1.
SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar was the chief guest on the occasion. SDM Kangan Javid Ahmed Rather, SDPO Kangan Muzaffar Jan, and SHO Kangan Turk Zahoor were also present. SSP Ganderbal appreciated all the teams for taking part in the tournament, especially both the teams were congratulated for playing the Grand finale.
Further, he laid stress upon the young and budding players of the district to allow their minds to explore their own thoughts and imagination through the medium of sports.
It is pertinent to mention here that the tournament was inaugurated on March 15, in which 16 teams belonging to different areas of the district participated with huge fervour and enthusiasm. Ganderbal Police organised different sports events, like volleyball tournaments, football tournaments and other Co-curricular activities in the district for the upliftment of sports among the youth. The main aim and motive of organising such events are to keep youth away from the menace of drugs.