Police Golf Course thrown open by DGP

Srinagar: Police Golf Course at the Lake View Environmental Training Park was formally thrown open today with “Tee off”’ function.

Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh was the Chief Guest on this occasion.

The DGP J&K was received by ADGP Armed Shri SJM Gillani and other senior police officers. A ceremonial guard of honour was presented by the Brass Band contingent of J&K Police.

The DGP formally threw open the Golf Course by playing the ball from a Tee. Later the DGP interacted with the senior officers and also with the support staff of the golf course on the occasion.

The function was attended by Commandant General of HG/CD/SDRF Dr. B Srinivas, Spl. DGs R R Swain, A K Choudhary, Principal Secretary to the Govt. (Public Works (R&B) Department), Shalindra Kumar, ADGsP Sunil Kumar and Vijay Kumar, Director ACB, J&K, Ananad Jain IsGP Nitish Kumar, B S Tuti, Commissioner Secretary (Industry & Commerce), J&K, Vikramjeet Singh, DIsG Sujit Kuamr, Shahid Mehraj, Abdul Qayoom & Javid Iqbal Matoo, AIGsP of PHQ, all Kashmir based Commandants of Armed Battalions and other serving, retired police officers.

On this occasion a Memento was also presented to the Director General of Police by ADGP Armed SJM Gillani.

