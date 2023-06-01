Police Golf Course thrown open by DGP

Srinagar: Police Golf Course at the Lake View Environmental Training Park was formally thrown open today with “Tee off”’ function.

Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh was the Chief Guest on this occasion.

The DGP J&K was received by ADGP Armed Shri SJM Gillani and other senior police officers. A ceremonial guard of honour was presented by the Brass Band contingent of J&K Police.

The DGP formally threw open the Golf Course by playing the ball from a Tee. Later the DGP interacted with the senior officers and also with the support staff of the golf course on the occasion.