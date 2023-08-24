Police inaugurate T-20 knockout cricket tournament in Pulwama

Srinagar: Under the aegis of the Civic Action Programme, Police in Pulwama organised a Knock-Out T20 Cricket Tournament at Sports Stadium Pulwama.

A statement said that the inauguration ceremony was attended by SSP Pulwama Muhammad Yousuf, along with ASP Pulwama, DySP DAR, DySP Hqrs, DySP Ops Pulwama, SHO PS Pulwama and other esteemed officers of the district.

The tournament will be played on a knock-out basis in which 16 teams from different areas of the Pulwama belt are participating in the tournament. The inaugural match was played between the Kangan Strikers vs. Gudoora Cricket Club.

While speaking on the occasion, SSP Pulwama, highlighted J&K Police's dedication to providing young people with platforms for their interests, particularly in sports. Underlining the holistic benefits of sports for youth development, he reaffirmed the force's ongoing efforts to nurture enthusiasm through sporting activities.