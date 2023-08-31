Police inaugurate T-20 knockout cricket tournament in Pulwama

Srinagar: Police in Pulwama under the aegis of Civic Action Programme, organised 3rd addition of the Knock-out T-20 Cricket Tournament at Sports Stadium Lelhar Pulwama.

The inaugural ceremony of the tournament was attended by SSP Pulwama Muhammad Yousif, along with DySP DAR, DySP Ops Pulwama, SDPO Kakapora, SHO PS Pulwama and other esteemed officers of the district.

16 teams from different areas of the Kakapora belt are part of the tournament which will be played on knock-out basis. The inaugural match was played between Begum Bagh Cricket Club & DPL Pulwama 11.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Pulwama highlighted J&K Police's dedication to providing young people with platforms for their interests, particularly in sports. Underlining the holistic benefits of sports for youth development, SSP reaffirmed the ongoing efforts of J&K Police to nurture enthusiasm through sporting activities.