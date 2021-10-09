Police Martyrs memorial tourney to be held

Srinagar, Oct 9: Pulwama Police under its civic action programme is going to conduct Police Martyrs memorial tournament in Pulwama from October 21.
According to a statement issued, competitions of cricket, volleyball and kabaddi would be held during the tournament at District Police Lines Pulwama.
Interested teams have been asked to get themselves registered from October 18 in the office of DySP Dar Pulwama.
For further assistance and guidelines, participants are directed to contact 9906000231 and 7006621794.