Police organise Football Tournament in Ganderbal

While speaking on the occasion, SSP Ganderbal appreciated all the teams for taking part in the various sports events held by the Police in the district. He also stressed upon the young and budding players of the district to allow their minds to explore their own thoughts and imagination through the medium of sports. The inaugural match was played between FC Hyderia Tulmulla Vs FC Safapora which was won by FC Hyderia Tulmulla by 6:1 goals.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Police is organising different sports events, like volleyball tournament, football tournament, cultural programmes and other co-curricular activities in the district for the upliftment of sports among the youth.