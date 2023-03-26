Police organise Football Tournament in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Jammu and Kashmir Police under its civic action programme organised a football tournament for the youth in Ganderbal.
SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar inaugurated Football Tournament at Gadoora Stadium Ganderbal on Sunday.
During the inaugural ceremony, DySP Hqrs Ganderbal Gh Hassan-, SHOs of Police Stations, other senior officers of the Police and Civil Department and a huge number of spectators were also present. In the tournament, 8 teams from different areas of the district are participating.
While speaking on the occasion, SSP Ganderbal appreciated all the teams for taking part in the various sports events held by the Police in the district. He also stressed upon the young and budding players of the district to allow their minds to explore their own thoughts and imagination through the medium of sports. The inaugural match was played between FC Hyderia Tulmulla Vs FC Safapora which was won by FC Hyderia Tulmulla by 6:1 goals.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Police is organising different sports events, like volleyball tournament, football tournament, cultural programmes and other co-curricular activities in the district for the upliftment of sports among the youth.