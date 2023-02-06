Police organise Open South Kashmir PencakSilat Championship

According to the statement, on the occasion, SSP Awantipora Muhammad Yousif was the chief guest accompanied by SDPO Tral, DySP DAR, SHO Tral besides, and members of PencakSilat were also present. 160 participants of different age groups from different parts of the South Kashmir Range participated in the championship.

During the ceremony, SSP Awantipora interacted with participating players as well as respectable sports lovers of the area who witnessed the ceremony of the championship.