Police organise Open South Kashmir PencakSilat Championship

Srinagar, Feb 6: Police in Awantipora under the aegis of Civic Action Programme 2022-23 organised an open South Kashmir PencakSilat Championship at Indoor Sports Stadium Tral.
According to the statement, on the occasion, SSP Awantipora Muhammad Yousif was the chief guest accompanied by SDPO Tral, DySP DAR, SHO Tral besides, and members of PencakSilat were also present. 160 participants of different age groups from different parts of the South Kashmir Range participated in the championship.
During the ceremony, SSP Awantipora interacted with participating players as well as respectable sports lovers of the area who witnessed the ceremony of the championship.
SSP Awantipora assured the participants that every kind of assistance will be provided by the police to boost the sports activities, besides a platform to prove their talent will also be provided.
SSP Awantipora distributed medals, and certificates among the winners and distributes certificates among all the participating players.
He congratulated the winners and expressed that Jammu and Kashmir Police is committed to giving a boost to the sports activities in the area and channelize youth energy in a positive manner.