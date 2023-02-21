Police organise Painting, Carrom competition at DPL Pulwama

Srinagar, Feb 21: Police in Pulwama organised Painting and Carrom competitions under the aegis of Civic Action Programme (CAP) at DPL Pulwama in which students of different schools of district Pulwama participated.
In the painting competition, Arooba Jan of Government High School Parigam, Ifahana Gulzar of AEMS Manduna and Areena Amin of Govt. Hr. Sec. School Newa bagged first, second and third positions respectively. Similarly in the Carom competition Rabiya Nisar of Government Higher Secondary School Newa and Danish Ahmad Bhat of Govt. High School Wahibug bagged first and second positions.
SSP Pulwama Ghulam Jeelani Wani thanks the students for participating in the competition and also appreciated their intelligence and hard work. He also stressed upon the young budding artists of the district to allow their minds to explore their own thoughts and imagination through the medium of art.
During the closing ceremony, SSP Pulwama in presence of other police officers honoured the winners with cash prizes and certificates. Moreover, the other participants were also awarded suitably to boost their morale.