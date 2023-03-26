Police organise run for unity in Rajouri

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri organised a run for unity against drugs with a message of ‘Say No To Drugs’.

In an official statement, J&K police said that in order to counter the increasing menace of drugs among the youth and the masses as well as to prevent the abuse and growing drug addiction in the society, Rajouri Poonch range police headquarters organised the mega Run for Unity against Drugs.

The run for unity has been organised as a part of the Civic Action Programme in order to spread awareness about drug abuse in society and to spread the message Say No To Drugs and Yes To Life.