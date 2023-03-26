Police organise run for unity in Rajouri

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri organised a run for unity against drugs with a message of ‘Say No To Drugs’.
In an official statement, J&K police said that in order to counter the increasing menace of drugs among the youth and the masses as well as to prevent the abuse and growing drug addiction in the society, Rajouri Poonch range police headquarters organised the mega Run for Unity against Drugs.
The run for unity has been organised as a part of the Civic Action Programme in order to spread awareness about drug abuse in society and to spread the message Say No To Drugs and Yes To Life.
Hundreds of personnel of different security forces, members of civil society, students of degree college Rajouri, Himalayan education school, International school, Jammu and Kashmir Police Public School and Government Higher Secondary School participated in the event.
The march started from district police lines in Rajouri and culminated at lines after covering Gujjar Mandi chowk, Salani Bridge, the main town, city markets and Panja Chowk.
Prominent youth leaders from different political parties and social groups of Rajouri also participated along with their teams and groups in the event.
The march was flagged off by DIG RP range Dr Mohammad Haseeb Mughal in presence of senior officers of the district police, 2nd IR Police Battalion and CRPF.
At the culmination, DIG RP range thanked the participants for exhibiting tremendous enthusiasm and support in spreading this noble message amongst the masses.
This Civic Action Programme is part of a series of efforts under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan being made by J&K Police to spread awareness about drug abuse and addiction.
DIG Rajouri Poonch range, Dr Haseeb Mughal said that drugs and narcotics addiction is a major problem and challenge for society and is a threatening aspect for the entire society.
“ Role of every citizen in society is vital in the fight against narcotics and drugs and every single citizen and stakeholder has to play role in it.” DIG RP range said.