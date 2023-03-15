Police organise volleyball tournament

Kangan, Mar 15: Under its civic action programmeGanderbal Police on Wednesday organised a volleyball tournament at Kangan in which 16 teams belonging to different areas of the district will participate. The tournament was inaugurated by Additional SP GanderbalFerozYeyha, accompanied by SDPO KanganMuzaffar Jan. Addl SP GanderbalFerozYehya appreciated all the teams for taking part in the sports event.
He also laid stress upon the young and budding players of the district to allow their minds to explore their own thoughts and imagination through the medium of sports.
The inaugural match was played between ChattergulVsCheerwan, which was won by Chattergul by 2:0.
On the occasion DySP Traffic GanderbalMehrajud din Raina besides SHOs of Police Station Kangan, Gund and Sonamarg were present.
It is pertinent to mention here that Ganderbal Police is organising different sports events, like volleyball tournaments, football tournaments, cultural programmes, and other Co-curricular activities in the District for the upliftment of sports among the youth. The main aim and motive of organising such events are to develop brotherhood, love, and peace and keep youth away from the menace of drugs, officials said.