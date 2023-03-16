Police organise Volleyball Tournament at Batagund Tral

Awantipora: Continuing its public outreach and youth engagement Police Awantipora under Civic Action Programme organised one more one-day Volley Ball Tournament at Batagund Tral.

Eight teams from various places in Police District Awantipora participated in this tournament. At the conclusion of the tournament, the winning team as well as the runner-up team was felicitated by SDPO Tral Mubashir Rasool with Trophies, Medals, Certificates and cash prizes, participating certificates.

SDPO Tral congratulated the winner, and runner-up teams and expressed that Police is committed to giving a boost to the sports and other youth development activities in the area and transforming/moulding the sportsmen in the right direction.