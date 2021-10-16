Police organises cycle race in Anantnag

Srinagar: As part of ongoing country wide celebrations of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a cycle race was organised by Police in Anantnag for both boys and girls of the district.

As per the Police handout, the cycle race was flagged off by Abdul Razaq Wagay, father of martyred Policeman Nisar Ahmad Wagay which started from Sarnal Anantnag and culminated at Sports Stadium Tikbagh Mattan.

It said that the event was witnessed by a large number of participants and local population of the area. The locals of the area appreciated the move of Anantnag police and stayed on the road side to cheer up for the participating cyclists. SSP Anantnag, DySP HQRS Anantnag, DySP DAR, SHO Mattan and other officers of the District Police Anantnag were also present at the event.

Among boys, first three positions were bagged by Imaid Nazir, Ishfaq Hussain and Yasir Ahmad respectively. Similarly, among the girls 1st position was bagged by Ifra Jan, 2nd position by Ifshana Mushtaq and 3rd Position by Arzoo Yousuf.

At the end of the event, prizes were distributed among the winners and runner ups.

The participants thanked J&K Police for providing platform for the youth in order to show their talent and expressed their hope that such events will be organised in future also.