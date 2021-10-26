Police organises mini-marathon in Handwara

Handwara: Police in Handwara under the banner of “Police Martyr’s Memorial Festival” organized a ‘mini-marathon’ in which students of various schools and local youth participated.
As per the statement issued by Police, marathon was categorized into two age groups viz below 18 and above 18. The event started from GDC Handwara and culminated at Main Market Langate.
It said that the event was organized to give a boost to the sports activities and channelize youth energy in a positive manner and to reaffirm the inherent strength of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity.
The winners and runners up of the competition were appreciated and honoured with prizes/participation certificates among both age groups respectively.