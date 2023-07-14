Police present sports items to Cricket Stadium Sheikhpora Budgam

The event was graced by the presence of SSP Budgam Al-Tahir Gilani, who emphasised the importance of sports in building character, discipline, and teamwork among individuals. Speaking on the occasion, the SSP Budgam reiterated the commitment of the J&K Police to support and uplift the sports ecosystem in the region.

The presentation of sports items including the boundary rope and Sight-Screen, is a testament to the commitment of the District Police to fostering a healthy and active community. By providing access to modern sports equipment, police aim to create an environment that nurtures sporting talent and enhances physical fitness among the youth.