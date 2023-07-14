Police present sports items to Cricket Stadium Sheikhpora Budgam

Srinagar, July 14: Police in Budgam under the aegis of Civic Action programme, presented a wide range of items to the Cricket Stadium Sheikhpora Budgam.
The event was graced by the presence of SSP Budgam Al-Tahir Gilani, who emphasised the importance of sports in building character, discipline, and teamwork among individuals. Speaking on the occasion, the SSP Budgam reiterated the commitment of the J&K Police to support and uplift the sports ecosystem in the region.
The presentation of sports items including the boundary rope and Sight-Screen, is a testament to the commitment of the District Police to fostering a healthy and active community. By providing access to modern sports equipment, police aim to create an environment that nurtures sporting talent and enhances physical fitness among the youth.
The representatives of the local stadium management committee expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the Police for their generous contribution and unwavering support. They recognised the significance of this gesture in nurturing budding talent and uplifting the sports culture in Budgam.