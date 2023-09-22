Police Public School Bemina organises Annual Sports Day

Srinagar: "It is said that a healthy mind resides in a healthy body". With this thought today, JKPPS Srinagar organised the maiden Annual Sports Day of the LPD wing with great fervour and enthusiasm.

A statement said Sujit Kumar Singh, IPS DIGP (CKR) and Administrative Officer JKPPS Srinagar graced the event as Chief Guest. Muhammad Aslam Choudhary, SSP Nodal Officer was Guest of Honour. Others who were present are Snigdha Singh principal, Sajjad Khaliq Bhat, SSP, Shabeera Shabnum, Headmistress, Shahjehan SDPO West Srinagar and SHO Bemina.

The event started with the National Anthem and was thrown open with tricolour air balloons. Students from Nursery to 4th classes participated in different games. The day was really inspiring and filled with joy. Sh Sujit Kumar IPS applauded the efforts and stressed more events of this kind in future for the good physical health of students. The event culminated with prize distribution for the winners of all the events.