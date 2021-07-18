Polo on revival turf in Ladakh region | Kargil witnesses Polo match after years

Kargil: Polo is on revival path as administration has evinced interest in development of this age old game in hilly region of Ladakh.

In this endeavour, an exhibition Polo match was organised in Kargil on Sunday after years. The exhibition polo match was played between LA Polo Delhi and Himalayan Sports Drass at Goshan International Polo Stadium here.

The aim of the match was to generate interest among local youth towards the sport in the region.

"This is a traditional sport and even small children enjoy this game and they have a tremendous talent for this game. When this polo match starts you can see every one from the district enjoying the game," said a polo player.