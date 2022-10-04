Pondicherry hand J&K 3-wicket defeat

Srinagar: J&K under-19 Women’s cricket team suffered its third consecutive defeat in the ongoing BCCI Women’s T20 trophy tournament at DVR Ground, Mulapadu on Tuesday.

J&K was bowled out for 54 runs by Pondicherry in the game, and they ultimately lost by three wickets.

Prior to this, J&K batted first and were all out for 54 runs in 14.2 overs. The team’s leading scorer was Ananya Sharma (10 runs). She was the only player in the J&K inning, which had four naughty scores, to reach double digits. Amruta Saran took three wickets for Pondicherry, and Srimeera C took two.