Pondicherry hand J&K 3-wicket defeat

Srinagar: J&K under-19 Women’s cricket team suffered its third consecutive defeat in the ongoing BCCI Women’s T20 trophy tournament at DVR Ground, Mulapadu on Tuesday.
J&K was bowled out for 54 runs by Pondicherry in the game, and they ultimately lost by three wickets.
Prior to this, J&K batted first and were all out for 54 runs in 14.2 overs. The team’s leading scorer was Ananya Sharma (10 runs). She was the only player in the J&K inning, which had four naughty scores, to reach double digits. Amruta Saran took three wickets for Pondicherry, and Srimeera C took two.
In reply, Pondicherry achieved its target in 16.2 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Amruta Saran with an unbeaten 24 was the highest scorer for them. For J&K Maroof Anjum, Rudrakshi Chib and Ananya Sharma took two wickets each.
It is the third defeat for J&K in the tournament so far after having played three matches. In the first match team lost against Tamil Nadu while in the second match they were defeated by Odisha.