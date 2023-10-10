Ponting backs Kohli to reach Sachin's record for most ODI hundreds

New Delhi: Former Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting has expressed his support for Indian cricket star Virat Kohli to surpass former teammate Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most centuries in One Day Internationals (ODIs) during the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Kohli has scored an impressive 47 centuries in 282 ODIs, coming within two centuries of Tendulkar's enduring record of 49 centuries in 463 ODIs.

Sachin also tops the charts for the highest run tally in the 50-over format with an impressive 18,426 runs while Kohli has ODI 13168 runs under his belt.

With at least eight more ODIs to come for India at the 2023 World Cup, Ponting has backed Kohli to reach Sachin's record during the tournament on home soil.

"I think he will. I think he'll definitely get two hundreds, whether he gets the three is another thing," Ponting said on the latest episode of The ICC Review podcast.