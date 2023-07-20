Poonch Ball Badminton Championship to be held from July 26

Srinagar: J&K Ball Badminton Association is going to organise My Youth My Pride District Poonch Ball Badminton Championship for boys and girls of all age groups from July 24- 26 at Army Goodwill School Potha Surankote(Poonch).

As per the statement, the 3-day tournament is sponsored by J&K Sports Council and J&K Ball Badminton Association under the initiative *my youth my pride*.

According to a handout, all the Ball Badminton Poonch District players, Colleges, Institutions, Schools and Clubs have been advised to register their names or send their entries on Whatsapp no 8494093441.

All the players are requested to send their entries before July 23.