Poonch Campus win bronze medal at Sangam 2022

Poonch: The Poonch Campus of the University of Jammu won Bronze Medal in the Rangoli competition in the recently held youth festival Sangam-2022 at Bhaderwah Campus.
As per the statement, the five-day youth festival ‘SANGAM 2022’ organised by Bhaderwah Campus in collaboration with the Indian Army concluded with a multi-dimensional cultural bonanza and distribution of prizes among the winners and participants on the final day of the mega event, presented on Bhaderwah Campus.
Over 800 students from 26 different colleges, offsite campuses and universities participated in the ‘Sangam Youth Festival’ in a bid to spread the message of peace, prosperity, communal harmony and national integration.