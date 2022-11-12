Poonch Campus win bronze medal at Sangam 2022

Poonch: The Poonch Campus of the University of Jammu won Bronze Medal in the Rangoli competition in the recently held youth festival Sangam-2022 at Bhaderwah Campus.

As per the statement, the five-day youth festival ‘SANGAM 2022’ organised by Bhaderwah Campus in collaboration with the Indian Army concluded with a multi-dimensional cultural bonanza and distribution of prizes among the winners and participants on the final day of the mega event, presented on Bhaderwah Campus.