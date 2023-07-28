Poonch gears up to host Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Cricket Cup

Poonch, July 28: Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M. Choudhary, the Department of Youth Services & Sports successfully completed the zonal level competitions.
Now, the department is going to host the district-level competition under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Cricket Cup 2023.
The top teams of eleven zones shall compete on a knockout basis for the district championship.
The tournament will kick off on August 2, 2023, at Degree College Ground Poonch.
The Department of Youth Services and Sports has urged all cricket fans in the district to come out in large numbers and support their favourite teams.