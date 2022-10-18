POSITIVE KASHMIR CHAMPIONSHIP | J&K Bank beat Downtown Heroes

Srinagar: In the opening game of the Positive Kashmir Football Championship 2022, J&K Bank defeated Downtown Heroes with a score of 4-3.

The second edition of the Positive Kashmir Kashmir football championship 2022 was launched by Positive Kashmir, a well-known NGO in the valley.

J&K Bank and Downtown Heroes competed in the game, which J&K Bank ultimately won by scoring four goals against three. J&K Bank’s Aakif Reshi, who scored two goals, was named man of the match. Numerous luminaries attended the inaugural game.

The LG’s advisor Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, Divisional Commissioner PK Pole, J&K Bank MD & CEO Baldev Prakash, Secretary of the Sports Council Nuzhat Gul, Srinagar’s chief police officer Rakesh Bhalwal, Director of TCI Muhammad Shafi Trumboo, and Director of the HK Group Zahoor Ahmed Mir were all present.