Positive Kashmir Football Championship| J&K PDC advances to final, will face J&K Bank

Srinagar: In the ongoing Positive Kashmir Knockout Football Championship, 2nd semi Final match of the Championship was played between J&K PDC XI and J&K Police XI at Synthetic Turf TRC. Both teams failed to find an opening and the match ended in a goalless draw. Spectators were enthralled to witness the high voltage match which was full of might skill and ball control.

Later tie breaker rule was applied to decided the winner. J&K PDC XI defeated J&K Police XI by 4:3 in the tie breaker. Thus J&K PDC XI qualified for the final and will lock horns with J&K Bank in the finals.

First semi final match was played between J&K Bank XI and Downtown Heroes FC which was won by J&K Bank Xi in a tie breaker and J&K Bank had already qualified for the finals. The Tournament is organized by JKFA and Positive Kashmir (NGO).