Positive Kashmir Football Championship | Kashmir Arrows, Novelty FC emerge victorious

Srinagar, Oct 24: Kashmir Arrows and FC Ganderbal faced off in the second edition of Positive Kashmir Invitational Football Championship 2022, with Kashmir arrows winning 3–0.
Novelty FC defeated Galaxy FC 1–0 in the second game.
With this victory, Kashmir Arrows and Novelty advanced to the championship’s second round, while FC Ganderbal and Galaxy FC were forced to deal with an early exit.
According to the organisers’ schedule, Jehlum FC will play Bandipora FC on October 25 at 3 p.m, while Kashmir Avengers FC will play Ali Jana FC at 6 p.m.
Positive Kashmir is in charge of organising the competition.