Positive Kashmir Football Championship| Kashmir Avengers FC beats Arco FC

Srinagar: In the ongoing first Positive Kashmir knockout football tournament, Kashmir Avengers FC registered a win against Arco FC in the match played on Saturday evening at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here.

In allotted time both teams scored one goal each. For Avengers FC , Kelvin was the scorer while Ishfaq scored the equaliser for Arco.

The outcome was decided through a tie breaker in which Avengers FC beat Arco FC by 4-2.

Saleem of Arco FC was declared man of the match.

The tournament is organized by DFA Srinagar and the Positive Kashmir in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.