POSITIVE KASHMIR FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT | Downtown Hereos, FC One emerge victorious

Srinagar: Downtown Hereos and Athletic FC faced off in the second edition of the Positive Kashmir Invitational Football Championship 2022 at the Synthetic Turf Football Stadium in Srinagar, where Downtown Hereos won 6–0.

The man of the match award was handed to FC One’s Shafqat Ahmed after his team defeated Galaxy FC by a score of 4–0 in the second game of the day.