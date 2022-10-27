POSITIVE KASHMIR FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT | J&K Bank beat Iqbal Sports 3-0

Srinagar: In the 2nd edition of Positive Kashmir invitational Football Championship 2022 being played at Synthetic Turf Football, J&K bank defeated Iqbal Sports by 3 - 0 margin .
In second match of the day, Syed Tajjudin defeated AG'S by 1-0
With this win J&K Bank and STFC reached to the Fourth round of the championship and Iqbal sports and AG's had to face the elimination.
As per the fixtures issued by the organisers Kashmir Arrows will take on Mahraja FC on 2 October at 3pm and Arco FC will take on Novelty FC 28 October at 6pm .
The tournament is being organised by the Positive Kashmir.