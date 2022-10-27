POSITIVE KASHMIR FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT | J&K Bank beat Iqbal Sports 3-0

Srinagar: In the 2nd edition of Positive Kashmir invitational Football Championship 2022 being played at Synthetic Turf Football, J&K bank defeated Iqbal Sports by 3 - 0 margin .

In second match of the day, Syed Tajjudin defeated AG'S by 1-0

With this win J&K Bank and STFC reached to the Fourth round of the championship and Iqbal sports and AG's had to face the elimination.