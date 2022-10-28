Positive Kashmir Football Tournament | Kashmir Maharaja, Arco FC qualify for quarter-finals

Srinagar, Oct 28: Two games were played at the Synthetic Turf Football Stadium Srinagar as part of the Positive Kashmir Tournament.
The inexperienced team Kashmir Arrows was easily defeated by Maharaja FC in the opening game by a score of 2-0. For his amazing performance, Shakir of Maharaja FC was named the game’s player. The match’s chief guest was Javed Sofi, Senior Coach JKSC.
Arco FC defeated Novelty FC 3-1 in the second game. Aslam Parvez, a former international football player and the chief guest, selected Itifaq of Arco FC as the player of the game.
With these victories, both teams advanced to the quarterfinal round, which starts tomorrow.
In the quarterfinal stage, J&K Bank, Downtown Hereos, Syed Tajudin, Ali Jana FC, and FC One have already confirmed their participation. It will be thrilling to see these elite teams compete against one another in forthcoming games in an effort to win the championship.
The tournament is being organised by Valley-based NGO The Positive Kashmir in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.