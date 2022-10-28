Positive Kashmir Football Tournament | Kashmir Maharaja, Arco FC qualify for quarter-finals

Srinagar, Oct 28: Two games were played at the Synthetic Turf Football Stadium Srinagar as part of the Positive Kashmir Tournament.

The inexperienced team Kashmir Arrows was easily defeated by Maharaja FC in the opening game by a score of 2-0. For his amazing performance, Shakir of Maharaja FC was named the game’s player. The match’s chief guest was Javed Sofi, Senior Coach JKSC.