Positive Kashmir Football Tournament to commence from today

Srinagar: The Positive Kashmir - a renowned NGO of Kashmir has organised a football tournament which will be played under lights at TRC ground Srinagar commencing from September 24.

As per the statement, Tournament mentor Positive Kashmir, Bharat Rawat congratulated and wished luck to all the 16 participating teams.

He said the tournament will provide a platform for the youth to showcase their talent on a bigger stage.

“Bharat Rawat also urged the public and the teams to strictly adhere to Covid SOP’s and concluded by saying that the positive Kashmir will keep continuing the work for the betterment of the state in the future also.”