POSITIVE KASHMIR TOURNAMENT| J&K Police XI beat Kashmir Maharaja FC

Srinagar: In the ongoing first Positive Kashmir knockout football championship one match was played at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Friday evening.

In the match J&K Police XI clashed with Kashmir Maharaja FC under flood lights.

In allotted time both teams failed to score any goal. The outcome was decided through a tie breaker in which Police XI emerged winner by 3-1.

DGP J&K Police Dilbag was the chief guest on the occasion while Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir was the Guest of Honor.

The tournament is organized by J&K football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.