Postal Deptt begins National Sports Weeks in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 25: GPO under Jammu and Kashmir Circle has commenced National Sports Day from August 21 to 29 by conducting Table Tennis matches among the staff as a part of a week-long programme.
A statement said that the Department of Posts, J&K Postal Circle is celebrating various sports activities before the birth anniversary of the Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand.
The theme for this year’s celebration is “Sports as an enabler for an inclusive and fit Society”.
Col Vinod Kumar, Postmaster General Jammu holding the current charge of J&K Circle took pledge “Fit India Pledge” along with staff persons. Col Vinod Kumar emphasised that participants remain fit and spend time on a daily basis for Physical Fitness.