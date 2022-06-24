Power-lifting championship inaugurated at NIT Srinagar

According to a statement, the two-day event is being organized by the Department of Physical Education NIT Srinagar. Around 200 students are expected to participate in the mega event. It also includes Bench Press, Squat, and Deadlift.

The function was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Sehgal, while Institute's Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari was 'Guest of Honour' on the occasion.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Sehgal said physical health is important for the human body and it has numerous health advantages.