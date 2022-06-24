Power-lifting championship inaugurated at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, June 24: The second edition of the power-lifting championship for the boy's category was inaugurated by the Director National Institute of Technology (NIT), Prof. (Dr.) RakeshSehgal on Friday.
According to a statement, the two-day event is being organized by the Department of Physical Education NIT Srinagar. Around 200 students are expected to participate in the mega event. It also includes Bench Press, Squat, and Deadlift.
The function was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Sehgal, while Institute's Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari was 'Guest of Honour' on the occasion.
In his inaugural address, Prof. Sehgal said physical health is important for the human body and it has numerous health advantages.
"Power-lifting has good scope at both national and international levels. We need to explore more opportunities for our students and provide them with a good atmosphere on the campus," he said.
Prof. Sehgal said during the past several years, NIT Srinagar has developed state-of-the-art infrastructure for students. The open gymnasium was also inaugurated by Lieutenant Government, ManojSinha in 2021, and more such projects are in pipeline," he said.
Director NIT, Prof. Sehgal appreciated the Department of Physical Education for organizing such an event on the campus. Prof. Sehgal encouraged both students, and research scholars to take active participation in these events.