Power of sports: How judo transformed life of Kashmiri athlete Kabra Altaf

Srinagar: Kabra Altaf (25) grew up in the Nishat area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar city, with a desire to be called a sportsperson. She didn’t know which sport would be the best fit, but she wanted to belong there.

Her father, who had been her role model since childhood, had taught her different techniques of self-defence and some throwing techniques. He always talked about the mental and physical strength required to be a sportsperson, and Kabra was captivated by it.

In 2010, Kabra and her father visited the Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex in Wazir Bagh, Srinagar, to inquire about different sports.

They learned about Judo and other kicking games. Kabra asked them what Judo was about, and her father explained that it involved throwing techniques.

Kabra decided to give it a try, and it was love at first throw.

“Kabra’s passion, dedication, and love for Judo made her stick to the sport even when it was hard. She always felt like she belonged in Judo, and it made her feel special. Her dream of becoming the nation’s best sportsperson also motivated her. Kabra was selected for the national only three months after starting Judo training. She played her first school national and got an opportunity from the Bhopal Academy to train there. Winning the first national medal for J&K followed by selection in the India camp was the most inspiring thing for her,” Kabra’s father said.