Powerlifting Championship | Ganderbal girl Arifa shines at National stage

Srinagar, Sep 30: Arifa Bilal, a powerlifting champion from the Ganderbal district of J&K has brought laurels to Union Territory by bagging three medals in the All India Powerlifting Championship held at Delhi.
Arifa bagged two gold and one silver in the championship that was held at Indira Gandhi Stadium, Delhi from September 22 to 24.
The National Championships were organized by the Raw Powerlifting Federation of India. Arifa lifted 130 kilograms in the deadlift category for women. According to Arifa who hails from Kujjer Village of District Ganderbal that is a National record.
“I am happy to achieve this and make J&K proud at the National level. My aim is to achieve similar results at the International level,” Arifa said.
Arifa has previously participated in Sqay Martial arts, Volley Ball and Cricket. It was four years ago that she developed an interest in Powerlifting and took part in the powerlifting championships at State Level. According to her, she has so far bagged 12 medals at the State level.
After completing her graduation Arifa works as a gym instructor at a local gym in Ganderbal to sustain the expenses that her training and preparations require.
Arifa said she couldn’t participate in an International championship earlier because of financial problems and lack of support.
“To continue my passion and love for sports I have to generate income from somewhere. For that, I have been utilising my services in the local fitness centre. I belong to a poor family and my parents though supportive can’t support my International participation,” she said.
“If I get support from concerned I will be able to represent the country at International. I am hopeful to get the support this time and represent my country on the International stage,” she added.