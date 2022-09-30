Powerlifting Championship | Ganderbal girl Arifa shines at National stage

The National Championships were organized by the Raw Powerlifting Federation of India. Arifa lifted 130 kilograms in the deadlift category for women. According to Arifa who hails from Kujjer Village of District Ganderbal that is a National record.

“I am happy to achieve this and make J&K proud at the National level. My aim is to achieve similar results at the International level,” Arifa said.

Arifa has previously participated in Sqay Martial arts, Volley Ball and Cricket. It was four years ago that she developed an interest in Powerlifting and took part in the powerlifting championships at State Level. According to her, she has so far bagged 12 medals at the State level.