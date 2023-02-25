Preeti Mhaske completes cycling expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Srinagar, Feb 25: Endurance Athlete Preeti Mhaske has completed a cycling expedition from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in mere 11 days 22 hours and 23 minutes.
As per the official statement, fighting adverse weather conditions, sleep, exhaustion, and many more challenges, Preeti has completed the K2K expedition successfully!
During her expedition, she crossed Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana State, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.
"Three years back Preeti has done the K2K Route (with a group of cyclists) in 17 days 17 hours and 17 minutes. This time she was aiming to complete it in 12 days and she has completed it in 11 days 22 hours 23 minutes."