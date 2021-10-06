PREMIER DIVISION LEAGUE| J&K Bank FC, Downtown Heroes win matches

Srinagar: J&K Bank FC and Downtown Heroes FC registered emphatic wins in the ongoing Premier Division football league being played at Synthetic Turf Ground here on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, J&K Bank outplayed Sports Council Football Academy (SCFA) by 7-0 margin. In the first half, Bank FC scored three goals while went on to score four more in the second half. Furqan scored two goals for Bank FC while Aakif, Adnan, Faisal, Shahid and Toufeeq scored one each. Furqan was awarded man of the match.

The second match of the day turned out as a thriller with Downtown Heroes FC coming from behind to register 4-3 in against Ali Jana FC. In the first half, Ali Jana went on to score two goals and were leading by 2-0 goals at the end of first half. Bismark and Faizan were the scorers for them.