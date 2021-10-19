PREMIER DIVISION LEAGUE | J&K Police-XI beats AG’s-XI

Srinagar: In the ongoing Khyber Premier Division League, two matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Kashmir Maharaja FC held Ali Jana FC to a 2-2 draw. At halftime Kashmir Maharaja FC were leading by 2-0 goals with Adeel Tariq and Bilal Ahmad being scorers.

In the second half, Ali Jana FC made a solid comeback by equalizing the score. The match ended with a 2-2 score line. Bismark and Shayik Ahmad were the scorers.

In the second match of the day, J&K Police-XI beat AG's Office XI by 2-0 goals. Faisal scored both goals for J&K Police XI.