Premier Division League | Novelty FC, J&K Bank win matches

In the second match of the day, J&K Bank came from behind to register a 2-1 win against Iqbal Sports FC. It was Iqbal Sports FC that scored the first goal of the match with Mehjoor being the scorer. At half time Iqbal Sports were leading by 1-1.In the second half, J&K Bank FC bounced back to score two goals. Bank FC won by 2-1 goals. Aakif and Adnan were the scorers for Bank FC.