Premier Division League | Novelty FC, J&K Bank win matches

Srinagar: In the ongoing Khyber Premier Division Football league, Novelty FC and J&K Bank FC won their respective matches played at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Wednesday. In the first match of the day, Novelty FC defeated Sports Council Football Academy by 2-1 goals. Akib and Owais were the scorers for Novelty FD while Suhail was the lone scorer for the Sports Council side.
In the second match of the day, J&K Bank came from behind to register a 2-1 win against Iqbal Sports FC. It was Iqbal Sports FC that scored the first goal of the match with Mehjoor being the scorer. At half time Iqbal Sports were leading by 1-1.In the second half, J&K Bank FC bounced back to score two goals. Bank FC won by 2-1 goals. Aakif and Adnan were the scorers for Bank FC.